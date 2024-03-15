March 14, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani Attend Yodha Premiere
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Yodha premiere on Thursday night.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani showed up in a white gown for the event.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Mouni Roy marked her attendance in an all-black ensemble.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Raashii Khanna posed for the photographer dressed in an orange gown.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Tiger Shroff was also seen attending the Yodha premiere.
Source: Varinder Chawla