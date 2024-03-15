March 14, 2024

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani Attend Yodha Premiere

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Yodha premiere on Thursday night.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani showed up in a white gown for the event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy marked her attendance in an all-black ensemble.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Raashii Khanna posed for the photographer dressed in an orange gown.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Tiger Shroff was also seen attending the Yodha premiere.

Source: Varinder Chawla

