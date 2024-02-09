February 9, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Leave The Bay For Valentine's Vacation
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, February 9.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The couple seemingly flew out of the city for their Valentine's holiday.
The Indian Police Force was seen in a green plaid shirt with blue denims.
Kiara, on the other hand, was seen in a beige jacket and white pants.
The couple walked to the terminal hand-to-hand and posed for the paps.
