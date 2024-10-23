Sid-Kiara, Shahid-Mira, Vijay-Tamannaah, Celeb Couples Attend Manish's Diwali Bash

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput wore white and silver outfits, with Kapoor wearing a sherwani and Rajput wearing a saree.
Varun Dhawan wore a grey, black, and silver outfit, while Natasha wore a shimmering beige saree.
Aparshakti Khurrana and Akriti Khurrana wore a light blue outfit, including a sky blue kurta pyjama, shimmery jacket, and sky blue shimmery lehenga.
Sidharth wore a maroon kurta and white pyjama, while Kiara Advani wore a golden outfit At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
Ranbir's cousin brother Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha attended the Diwali party in style.
Tammannah Bhatia wore a red sequin saree and velvet blouse, while her boyfriend, and Vijay Verma wore a black bandhgala.
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev attended Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash, showcasing their charm, and chemistry stealing the limelight.
Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Pandey and her husband Ivor arrived at the Diwali bash, twinning in white.
Sonali Bendre stuns in an elegant grey lehenga, accompanied by husband Goldie Behl, wearing in a navy blue traditional kurta adn white pyjama, as they attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali party 2024.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi make a stunning couple in traditional attire, with Neha in a vibrant yellow sari and Angad in a crisp white pyjama suit, at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
