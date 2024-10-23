Republic Entertainment Desk

Sid-Kiara, Shahid-Mira, Vijay-Tamannaah, Celeb Couples Attend Manish's Diwali Bash

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput wore white and silver outfits, with Kapoor wearing a sherwani and Rajput wearing a saree.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan wore a grey, black, and silver outfit, while Natasha wore a shimmering beige saree.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Aparshakti Khurrana and Akriti Khurrana wore a light blue outfit, including a sky blue kurta pyjama, shimmery jacket, and sky blue shimmery lehenga.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth wore a maroon kurta and white pyjama, while Kiara Advani wore a golden outfit At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir's cousin brother Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha attended the Diwali party in style.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Tammannah Bhatia wore a red sequin saree and velvet blouse, while her boyfriend, and Vijay Verma wore a black bandhgala.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev attended Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash, showcasing their charm, and chemistry stealing the limelight.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Pandey and her husband Ivor arrived at the Diwali bash, twinning in white.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sonali Bendre stuns in an elegant grey lehenga, accompanied by husband Goldie Behl, wearing in a navy blue traditional kurta adn white pyjama, as they attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali party 2024.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi make a stunning couple in traditional attire, with Neha in a vibrant yellow sari and Angad in a crisp white pyjama suit, at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Source: Varinder chawla