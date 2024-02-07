January 29, 2024
Signal, Bad and Crazy, Detective K-Dramas Which Will Keep You Intrigued
Mouse: Jeong Ba-reum, a dedicated police officer, faces a life-altering experience when he comes across a psychopath ravaging the town alongside his partner Go Moo-chi.
Source: IMDb
Vagabond: A stuntman involved in a tragic airplane crash ends up discovering a national corruption scandal in the process.
Source: IMDb
Signal: A mysterious walkie-talkie connects two detectives from different eras. Together, they decide to solve and prevent crimes in their respective periods.
Source: IMDb
Bad and Crazy: Su-yeol is a talented police officer who uses his skills to enrich himself in questionable ways. But his life is turned upside down when the mysterious fanatic K shows up.
Source: IMDb
Flower of Evil: When Detective Cha Ji-Won marries Baek Hee-Sung, they have a daughter. While he seems like a committed family man, they are unaware that he is living in disguise.
Source: IMDb