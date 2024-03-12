March 11, 2024
Signal, Flower of Evil, He Is Psychometric: Intriguing Serial Killer K-dramas To Watch
Mouse: Jeong Ba-reum, a dedicated police officer, faces a life-altering experience when he comes across a psychopath ravaging the town alongside his partner Go Moo-chi.
Suspicious Partner: Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor, and his trainee, Eun Bong-hee, work together to apprehend a serial killer, only to slowly uncover how their respective pasts intertwine.
He Is Psychometric: A man, who can read other people's minds when he touches them, teams up with his foster guardian, a prosecutor, to catch criminals.
Crash Course in Romance: A woman with a heart of gold navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a math instructor's class. It also has a serial killer plot.
Flower of Evil: When Detective Cha Ji-Won marries Baek Hee-Sung, they have a daughter. While he seems like a committed family man, they are unaware that he is living in disguise.
Signal: A mysterious walkie-talkie connects two detectives from different eras. Together, they decide to solve and prevent crimes in their respective periods.
