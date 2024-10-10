Silsila To Umrao Jaan: Rekha's Most Popular Movies To Stream On OTT

Do Anjaane is a 1976 Hindi drama film directed by Dulal Guha, based on Nihar Ranjan Gupta's Rater Gari story, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha.
Ganga Ki Saugandh is a 1978 Hindi action drama film directed by Sultan Ahmed, set in a region where Thakur Jaswant Singh, a wealthy man, rapes Champa, daughter of Keshavram, a secretary.
Khoon Bhari Maang is a 1988 Indian Hindi action thriller film, directed by Rakesh Roshan, based on the Australian mini-series Return to Eden, starring Rekha.
Khoon Pasina is a 1977 Hindi action crime film directed by Rakesh Kumar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rekha. The movie features a comedic scene and a story of Shiva and Shera.
Khubsoorat is about a strict matriarch's household that is disrupted by a rebellious relative, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and starring Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan.
Ram Balram is an action thriller film directed by Vijay Anand, featuring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha as their scheming uncle, Jagatpal, kills their parents.
Suhaag, a 1979 film, follows Durga Kapoor and Vikram Kapoor, who are married and have twins. Vikram becomes involved in crime, losing one, while Durga raises her son Kishan.
Umrao Jaan, a 1981 Indian musical drama film, is based on a 1905 Urdu novel and stars Rekha as a Lucknow tawaif and poet.
Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi is about a U.S. army man who is entangled with a gangster involved in illegal wrestling, directed by Umesh Mehra and starring Akshay Kumar and Rekha.
Super Nani is about an Indian model Bharti, who sacrifices her life for her family but isn't valued. Her grandson Mann teaches her to value herself.
