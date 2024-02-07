January 31, 2024
Silver Linings Playbook To Girl Interrupted: Movies That Deal With Mental Health Issues
Silver Linings Playbook features Bradley Cooper as Pat Solitano who has bipolar disorder, with Jennifer Lawrence's Tiffany too grappling with an unnamed condition.
From schizophrenia to obsessive compulsive disorder, 1999 film Girl, Interrupted goes a long way in dramatising these very real mental ailments. The film is available on Netflix.
The Perks of being a Wallflower spotlights trauma and Post Traumatic Stress Order through its complex coming of age narrative. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Suicide and depression stand poignantly dramatised in the Hugh Grant and Toni Collette starrer About A Boy. The film also features a young Nicholas Hoult.
1980 release Ordinary People stars Timothy Hutton as Conrad, who suffers from major depressive disorder. The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Though no official diagnosis is mentioned in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, popular analysis believes the film dramatises a personality disorder.
A Beautiful Mind depicts the real-life story of mathematician and noble prize winner John Nash who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
