Singham Again To A Wednesday: Bollywood Cop Movies To Watch Before Shahid Kapoor's Deva

A Wednesday, is about a retiring police officer recounts the unforgettable case of a mysterious stranger who challenged the system on a Wednesday, leaving an indelible mark on his career.
Gangaajal is about IPS officer Amit Kumar takes on the corrupt system, leading a flawed police force in Tezpur to challenge the powerful and ruthless politician in Prakash Jha.
Samay is about ACP Malvika Chauhan who races against time to unravel a series of murders in the city, following a complex trail of clues and suspects in the gripping crime thriller Aarya.
Singham Again is about Singham and his team embark on a thrilling quest to rescue his wife from the clutches of a cunning adversary, inspired by the legendary battle between good and evil.
Article 15 is a powerful drama Article 15, an honest police officer wages a courageous battle against caste-based atrocities and social injustice in rural India.
Khakee is about In the crime thriller Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, a principled cop embarks on a perilous cat-and-mouse chase with a ruthless criminal, confronting corruption.
Honest SSP Ajay Kumar takes on the corrupt cop-mafia nexus in Uttar Pradesh, engaging in a fierce battle of wits with the ruthless Gajraj in the gripping police drama Sehar.
