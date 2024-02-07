January 13, 2024
Siva to Geethanjali, top-rated Nagarjuna films on IMDb
Oopiri: Nagarjuna played one of the protagonists in this remake of Hollywood blockbuster The Intouchables.
Source: IMDb
Geethanjali: Despite being very non-formulaic, this Mani Ratnam film was one of the biggest hits of the year. Nagarjuna played a terminally ill young man who finds love in the last stage of his life.
Manam: This was a very special film for Nagarjuna fans, as the actor appeared with both his father A Nageswara Rao and son Naga Chaitanya.
Siva: This Ram Gopal Varma film emerged as one of the trendsetting movies in Telugu cinema, where Nagarjuna played a young college student who finds himself embroiled in local gang wars.
Chinna Babu: Nagarjuna emerged as a major star in 1988, and this Mohan Gandhi directorial played a huge role in building the actor's box office credibility.
Murali Krishnudu: Nagarjuna played an easygoing millionaire in this 1988 family drama that was a major box office hit.
