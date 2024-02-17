February 16, 2024
SivaKarthikeyan Birthday: Popular Movies To Watch Of The Ayalaan Star
Don is a 2022 Indian Tamil-language comedy-drama film starring Sivakarthikeyan. It revolves around a college student who is looking for a sense of purpose while dealing with a controlling father.
Source: IMDb
Sivakarthikeyan stars in the 2019 Tamil film Hero. The movie is revolves around a young man named Sakthi (Sivakarthikeyan) who helps a student named Mathi (Ivana) exhibit her invention at an education
Prince is a 2022 movie starring Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka, and Sathyaraj. The film revolves around a teacher who falls in love with a British woman who teaches English at the same school.
Sivakarthikeyan stars in the 2018 Tamil-language sports drama film Kanaa. This film is directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and also stars Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Darshan.
Sivakarthikeyan plays Major/Dr. Varun in the 2021 film titled Doctor. The film revolves around a army doctor and his team who launch a rescue operation to search his fiancee's kidnapped niece.
Seema Raja is a 2018 Indian Tamil-language masala film written and directed by Ponram. It stars Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.
Ayalaan (2024) is an Indian Tamil-language science fiction film starring Sivakarthikeyan. The movie is about a lost alien who seeks help from Sivakarthikeyan's character to return to his home planet.
