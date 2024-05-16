May 15, 2024
Skin Care Tips To Follow For Your Baby This Summer
Summer dehydration can cause babies to dehydrate faster than adults. Breastfed babies under 6 months need no extra water, while formula-fed babies need boiled and cooled water to beat the heat.
Bathing your baby 2-3 times a day, especially in warm water, helps cool their skin and prevents dryness. Clean the folds and sweaty areas, and apply a baby-specific moisturizer after the bath.
Heat rashes, caused by excessive perspiration, are common in summer and can affect various areas. Preventing rashes involves cool water washing and wearing loose clothes.
Pure cotton clothes are ideal for summer, keeping skin dry and preventing heat rashes, while light colored loose fitting clothes are recommended for cooler temperatures.
During peak heat hours (10 AM to 5 PM), stay indoors with your baby to avoid extreme temperatures. If necessary, dress your baby in long-sleeved cotton clothes and apply baby sunscreen lotion.
Allow the diaper area to breathe to prevent heat and sweating during summer. Allow nappy-free time during the day, after your baby completes their potty routine.
Organic repellants work a charm to protect your baby from bugs and mosquitoes during summers. Test them on the baby's arm and consult a paediatrician before applying.
