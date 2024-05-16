May 15, 2024

Skin Care Tips To Follow For Your Baby This Summer

Summer dehydration can cause babies to dehydrate faster than adults. Breastfed babies under 6 months need no extra water, while formula-fed babies need boiled and cooled water to beat the heat.

Source: freepik

Bathing your baby 2-3 times a day, especially in warm water, helps cool their skin and prevents dryness. Clean the folds and sweaty areas, and apply a baby-specific moisturizer after the bath.

Source: Freepik

Heat rashes, caused by excessive perspiration, are common in summer and can affect various areas. Preventing rashes involves cool water washing and wearing loose clothes.

Source: Freepik

Pure cotton clothes are ideal for summer, keeping skin dry and preventing heat rashes, while light colored loose fitting clothes are recommended for cooler temperatures.

Source: Freepik

During peak heat hours (10 AM to 5 PM), stay indoors with your baby to avoid extreme temperatures. If necessary, dress your baby in long-sleeved cotton clothes and apply baby sunscreen lotion.

Source: Freepik

Allow the diaper area to breathe to prevent heat and sweating during summer. Allow nappy-free time during the day, after your baby completes their potty routine.

Source: freepik

Organic repellants work a charm to protect your baby from bugs and mosquitoes during summers. Test them on the baby's arm and consult a paediatrician before applying.

Source: Freepik

View Next Slide