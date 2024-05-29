May 29, 2024
So High To Drippy: Most Popular Songs Of Sidhu Moosewala
So High is a Punjabi song from the 2017 album So High, composed by Byg Byrd and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala, with a duration of 3:53 minutes.
Source: IMDb
Legend is a 2019 Punjabi-language album composed by Sidhu Moose Wala, featuring a single song. The total playtime is 4:38 minutes.
Source: Jio Saavn
Old Skool is a 2020 Punjabi song from the album Old Skool, composed by The Kidd and sung by Prem Dhillon, Sidhu Moosewala, and Naseeb.
Source: Jio Saavn
Same Beef is a 2019 Punjabi language album composed by Bohemia.
Source: jiosaavn
The Last Ride is a 2022 Punjabi language album composed by Sidhu Moose Wala, featuring a single song and a total playtime duration of 4:22 minutes, with the most popular songs being the single.
Source: Jio Saavn
Drippy is a Punjabi song from the album Drippy, composed by Sidhu Moose Wala, and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala, MXRCI, and AR Paisley.
Source: Jio Saavn
Dhakka is a 2019 Punjabi song from the album Dhakka, composed by The Kidd and sung by Afsana Khan and Sidhu Moosewala.
Source: Jio Saavn