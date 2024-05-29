May 29, 2024

So High To Drippy: Most Popular Songs Of Sidhu Moosewala

So High is a Punjabi song from the 2017 album So High, composed by Byg Byrd and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala, with a duration of 3:53 minutes.

Source: IMDb

Legend is a 2019 Punjabi-language album composed by Sidhu Moose Wala, featuring a single song. The total playtime is 4:38 minutes.

Source: Jio Saavn

Old Skool is a 2020 Punjabi song from the album Old Skool, composed by The Kidd and sung by Prem Dhillon, Sidhu Moosewala, and Naseeb.

Source: Jio Saavn

Same Beef is a 2019 Punjabi language album composed by Bohemia.

Source: jiosaavn

The Last Ride is a 2022 Punjabi language album composed by Sidhu Moose Wala, featuring a single song and a total playtime duration of 4:22 minutes, with the most popular songs being the single.

Source: Jio Saavn

Drippy is a Punjabi song from the album Drippy, composed by Sidhu Moose Wala, and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala, MXRCI, and AR Paisley.

Source: Jio Saavn

Dhakka is a 2019 Punjabi song from the album Dhakka, composed by The Kidd and sung by Afsana Khan and Sidhu Moosewala.

Source: Jio Saavn

