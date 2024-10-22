Republic Entertainment Desk

Sobhita Dhulipala's Festive Wardrobe Inspired Diwali Looks

Sobhita Dhulipala's anarkali suit in soft pink and blue hues exudes effortless grace.

Source: Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in a light blue shimmery ensemble, radiating ethereal elegance and sophistication.
 

Sobhita Dhulipala's cream-coloured traditional lehenga and open tresses. This is a simple yet stunning outfit.

She exudes effortless elegance in a off-white traditional saree, paired perfectly with her open tresses and statement jewellery. 
 

The actress' cream-coloured saree is a masterclass in understated elegance, blending delicate hues with intricate embroidery for a sophisticated festive look.

The bride-to-be exudes elegance in a stunning maroon-coloured saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse.

Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in a stunning purple saree with golden embroidery and shimmering accents.
 

Shobhita radiates elegance in a golden glittery lehenga, paired with exquisite Kundan jewellery and a sleek bun and jewellery from Saraian Antramhouse.

She dazzles in a stunning sequinned gown, exuding glamour and sophistication with her effortless elegance. 
 

Sobhita Dhulipala combines timeless elements with contemporary style in a classic bun adorned with baby's breath flowers, reimagining the traditional gajra.

