May 23, 2024
Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Photos From Cannes Film Festival
Sobhita Dhulipala shared a string of photos from Cannes on her Instagram handle.
Source: Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala captioned her post, "So I was in Cannes for exactly 30 hours."
Source: Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala continued, "My second time at the film festival - the first time was with my debut film Raman Raghav 2.0 which premiered in the incredible Directors’ fortnight segment in 2016."
Source: Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala concluded, "This time around, though I was there with a brand and not a film, the quiet wonder remains. As does the boisterous laughter and my baguette admiration."
Source: Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala had a blast at Cannes.
Source: Instagram