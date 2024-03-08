March 8, 2024
Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Women's Day With Sharmila Tagore, Daughter Inaaya
Soha Ali Khan recently shared glimpses of her Women's Day celebrations.
Source: Instagram
A key part of it was a montage of photos showing Soha's mother Sharmila Tagore help the actress tie a saree.
Source: Instagram
Sharmila on the other hand was dressed in a simple printed Anarkali suit.
Source: Instagram
Soha's daughter Inaaya was also part of the celebrations. Here Sharmila can be seen indulging in some painting with her granddaughter.
Source: Instagram
Soha too joined the mellow afternoon as she played house with Inaaya.
Source: Instagram
The caption to Soha's post read, "It’s never too late to learn something … or to teach someone..celebrating women’s day with some of my favourite ladies"
Source: Instagram