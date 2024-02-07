January 25, 2024
Son Pari To Shararat: Which Of These Full Of Nostalgia Shows You Want Back
Shararat We all loved watching Nani save the day, adored Jiya, and slightly disliked Pam for being her frenemy.
Son Pari The series follows the story of Fruity, a young girl who receives a magical ball that, when rubbed, summons a fairy named Son Pari and her friend Altu.
Shaka Laka Boom Boom Anything that is drawn using the magical pencil found by Sanju, a young boy, becomes a reality. We all wished to have a pencil that could just take all our troubles away.
Boogie Woogie The versatile Javed Jaffrey, his brother Naved and their friend Ravi Behl judged the OG dance reality show.
Shaktiman
Even if you did not regularly watch it, you most definitely remember this show. A defining moment for the Indian superhero universe, Shaktimaan was a staple watch in most of our households.
Dil Mill Gaye Through heartbreaks, trials and relationships aspiring medical interns try to balance their professional duties.
Khichdi One can't possibly forget the show that still gives us unmatched meme content, 21 years later.
