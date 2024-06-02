June 2, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: Best Movies Of Heeramandi Actress
Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, follows a corrupt police officer who faces challenges from his family, gangsters, and politicians.
Source: IMDb
Son Of Sardar revolves around a guest who seeks refuge in a vengeful man's house, equating it to God, despite his inability to kill him outside.
Source: IMDb
Lootera is about an aristocrat's daughter who falls in love with a visiting archaeologist, but their secret could drive them apart, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Source: IMDb
Double XL follows Rajshree Trivedi and Saira Khanna, two plus-size women, as they navigate societal beauty standards.
Source: IMDb
Lal Kaptaan is about the 18th-century, directed by Navdeep Singh, tells the story of a Naga sadhu seeking revenge for past injustices in Bundelkhand, starring Saif Ali Khan and Zoya Hussain.
Source: IMDb
Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, is based on the successful launch of the Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO, making it the least expensive mission to Mars.
Source: IMDb
Force 2 is about ACP Yashvardhan who collaborates with RAW Agent KK to investigate a corruption within RAW, directed by Abhinay Deo, written by Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Sheikh.
Source: IMDb