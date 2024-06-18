June 18, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha Hosts Black-themed Bachelorette Party Ahead Of Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to wed, and before their wedding, the actress hosted a bachelorette party with co-star Huma Qureshi and close friends.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sonakshi looked gorgeous in a black sequin dress. She also marked the date on her Instagram story with a solo photo captioned, “17.06.2024”.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Zaheer, too, had an enjoyable outing with his friends, including Huma Qureshi's brother and actor Saqib Saleem, who joined the festivities.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Zaheer seemingly hosted a bachelor's party for his groom gang ahead of the big day.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sonakshi, posed with Huma, smiling for the camera, and wearing a stunning black sequin dress at a lavish event.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Rumours about Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage were fueled by a leaked wedding invitation on social media, urging attendees to join them for a celebration on June 23rd.
Source: Varinder Chawla