January 20, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha Shows Off Her Love For Ocean As She Goes Scuba Diving
Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her adventures in Andaman.
Source: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha captioned her post, "And my love for the ocean only gets deeper!!!"
Source: Instagram
Sonakshi further wrote, "After getting our Open water certification in 2020, Dive buddy @iamzahero and me landed up in Andaman for our Advance Open Water Diving course… "
Source: Instagram
She continued, "and it was the best 3 days of learning how to be better divers!"
Source: Instagram
Sonakshi enjoyed her mermaid life in Andaman amongst the fishes.
Source: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha earlier also went scuba diving at the Red Sea.
Source: Instagram