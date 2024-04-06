April 6, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha Surprises Fans At Gaiety Galaxy Ahead Of Heeramandi Release
Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Ahead of its release, a song from the show Tilasmi Bahein was unveiled, featuring the actress.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sonakshi reached the famous Gaiety Galaxy movie theatre on Friday night to promote her song.
The actress was surrounded by her fans at the theatre.
She was seen posing for the paps at the event.
Sonakshi even reached up on the platform and interacted with the fans.
