January 28, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha Takes A Dive In Andaman Sea With Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha is currently in Andaman Island with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.
Source: Instagram
The couple went for scuba diving on their vacation.
Source: Instagram
The actress shared a set of photos from their sea excursion on her Instagram handle on Sunday.
Source: Instagram
They swam through a school of fish.
Source: Instagram
Sonakshi shared several underwater shots from their sea adventure.
Source: Instagram