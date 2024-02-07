January 28, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha Takes A Dive In Andaman Sea With Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha is currently in Andaman Island with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

Source: Instagram

The couple went for scuba diving on their vacation.

The actress shared a set of photos from their sea excursion on her Instagram handle on Sunday.

They swam through a school of fish.

Sonakshi shared several underwater shots from their sea adventure.

