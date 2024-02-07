January 30, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha Visits Jordan In Style
Sonakshi Sinha is currently vacationing in Jordan.
The actress shared a couple of photos from her visit to the country on her Instagram handle.
In the photos, the actress could be seen styled up in an all-black outfit.
She paired her outfit with white sneakers and tied her hair in messy bun.
Sonakshi posed against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.
Sharing the photos, the actress captioned, "A hot minute in #Jordan 🇯🇴… actually no it was quite cold!"
Her oversized jacket elevated her look.
