January 30, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha Visits Jordan In Style

Sonakshi Sinha is currently vacationing in Jordan.

Source: Sonakshi Sinha

The actress shared a couple of photos from her visit to the country on her Instagram handle.

In the photos, the actress could be seen styled up in an all-black outfit.

She paired her outfit with white sneakers and tied her hair in messy bun.

Sonakshi posed against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

Sharing the photos, the actress captioned, "A hot minute in #Jordan 🇯🇴… actually no it was quite cold!"

Her oversized jacket elevated her look.

