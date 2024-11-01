disha sharma

Sonakshi-Zaheer, Aditi-Sidharth: Celebrity Couples Who Celebrated Their First Diwali In 2024

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in Goa on February 21, following both Sikh and Sindhi traditions, wearing Tarun Tahiliani's attire.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15, with a viral video of Kriti welcoming her home to dhol music causing buzz.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who had been dating for six years, registered their marriage on June 23. They also appeared in the 2022 film Double XL.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe, who got married on March 23, kept their wedding private and have not shared any images from the event after several months.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's highly anticipated B-town wedding in 2024, rumoured to be dating for a long time, got engaged on March 28 and married on September 16.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities in Rajasthan and Mumbai were highly talked about, marking a significant event in B-town this year.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married on November 29, 2023, marking their first Diwali as a married couple, with their traditional wedding ceremony in Manipur.

TV actress Surbhi Chandna married businessman Karan Sharma on March 2, after 13 years of dating. She wore a unique teal lehenga.

Arti Singh married Deepak Chauhan on April 25, amidst a grand wedding filled with highlights including a powerful sangeet dance performance and Govinda's entry.

Divya Agarwal married her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony on February 20.

