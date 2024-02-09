February 8, 2024

Sonal Chauhan Seeks Divine Blessings At Kamakhya Temple

Sonal Chauhan recently took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her recent visit to Kamakhya temple.

Sonal Chauhan captioned her post, "जय माँ कामाख्या 🙏🏻🌸🔱"

Sonal Chauhan donned a pink suit during her temple visit.

Sonal Chauhan offered prayers at the temple and wore a red dupatta.

Sonal Chauhan was seen wearing a garland at the temple.

