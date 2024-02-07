January 17, 2024
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Make For A Power Couple In Visit To Anil Kapoor's Mumbai Residence
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were recently spotted at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence, looking like quite the power couple.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sonam was even photographed placing a kiss on Anand's head, as she mirrored his formal pantsuit look.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sonam opted for an all-black ensemble with a subtle yet plunging neckline. The straight-fitted pants carried an exaggerated ostrich feather adorned hem.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sonam opted for a bold smoky eyes and a muted brown lip to finish off the look with a holographic silver bag to add a pop of shine.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Anil Kapoor too was photographed shortly after, outside his Mumbai residence, dressed in a formal white button down and fitted black pants.
Source: Varinder Chawla