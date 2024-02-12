February 11, 2024

Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Attending NYFW 2024

Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle to share photos from a recent NYFW 2024 event.

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor attended the Tommy Hilfiger event in New York.

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor stunned in a flared pantsuit at the event.

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor captioned her post, 'What an amazing experience @tommyhilfiger 36 hours in my fave 🗽 in an iconic location and a fabulous show."

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor further wrote, "What an amazing experience @tommyhilfiger 36 hours in my fave 🗽 in an iconic location and a fabulous show."

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide