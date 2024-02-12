February 11, 2024
Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Attending NYFW 2024
Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle to share photos from a recent NYFW 2024 event.
Source: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor attended the Tommy Hilfiger event in New York.
Sonam Kapoor stunned in a flared pantsuit at the event.
Sonam Kapoor captioned her post, 'What an amazing experience @tommyhilfiger 36 hours in my fave 🗽 in an iconic location and a fabulous show."
