March 26, 2024
Sonarika Bhadoria Shares Photos From First Holi With Husband Vikas Parashar
Sonarika Bhadoria took to her social media handle to share photos from her first Holi celebration with husband Vikas.
Source: Instagram
Sonarika and her husband Vikas twinned in white during their first Holi.
Source: Instagram
Sonarika applied colours on her husband's feet.
Source: Instagram
Sonarika radiated joy as her husband applied sindoor.
Source: Instagram
Sonarika and her husband shared a candid moment while smearing colours on each other.
Source: Instagram
Sonarika captioned her post, "पहली होली🫀🧿✨"
Source: Instagram