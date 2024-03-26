March 26, 2024

Sonarika Bhadoria Shares Photos From First Holi With Husband Vikas Parashar

Sonarika Bhadoria took to her social media handle to share photos from her first Holi celebration with husband Vikas.

Source: Instagram

Sonarika and her husband Vikas twinned in white during their first Holi.

Source: Instagram

Sonarika applied colours on her husband's feet.

Source: Instagram

Sonarika radiated joy as her husband applied sindoor.

Source: Instagram

Sonarika and her husband shared a candid moment while smearing colours on each other.

Source: Instagram

Sonarika captioned her post, "पहली होली🫀🧿✨"

Source: Instagram

