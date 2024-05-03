May 2, 2024
South-Indian Films That Were Made On Modest Budget
Kantara, directed by Risha Shetty, is the second-largest Kannada movie of all time, with a total collection of ₹398 crores, despite being shot on a budget of ₹16 crores.
Source: IMDb
2018 A disaster film set amid the 2018 Kerala floods in which individuals from all walks of life faced disastrous repercussions. The movie was made with a mere budget of Rs 26 crore.
Love Today achieved critical and commercial success, grossing between ₹90 to 100 crore despite a budget of ₹5 crore.
Karthikeya 2, released on 13 August 2022, grossed 6th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2022, with a budget of ₹15 crore, receiving positive reviews from critics.
777 Charlie, despite a budget of 20 crores, ended its theatrical run with a collection of 71 crores.
Kirik Party premiered Rashmika Mandanna, a successful Indian film, with a budget of Rs 4 crore, featuring Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty as new faces.
RangiTaranga, Anup Bhandari's debut film, grossed 43 crores at the box office on a budget of just 1.5 crores.
