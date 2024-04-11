April 11, 2024
Space Movies On OTT: Interstellar, Gravity, First Man And More
Spacemen revolves around an astronaut who goes for a half a year into a solo mission on the edge of the solar system, and discovered an ancient creature in his ship's bowels.
Orbiter 9 is about Helena, a 20-year-old spaceship resident, whose first encounter is first human, Álex, after repairing the oxygen supply, revealing a world that is not as it appears.
Richard Linklater directed a 1969 coming-of-age story in Houston, Texas, centered around the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Director Christopher Nolan's story revolves around Joseph Cooper, a former NASA pilot, and a team of researchers are tasked with navigating a spacecraft to find a new planet for humans in the future.
Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, gravity is about Dr. Ryan Stone and Matt Kowalski are two astronauts who face challenges in space after being hit by debris during their final mission.
The Martian revolves around an astronaut, who stranded on Mars, who can use his ingenuity to signal to Earth that he is alive and can survive until a possible rescue.
Directed by Damien Chazelle, The First Man, is about a documentary explores the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong and his iconic 1969 mission to walk on the Moon.
