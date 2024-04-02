April 2, 2024

Sreejita De-Michael Blohm Pape Share Photos From Their Intimate Wedding Reception

Sreejita De tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in his home country.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, Sreejita wrote, "A union of hearts, a celebration of love, and a lifetime of memories in the making. 💑"

Sreejita De donned a red ethnic ensemble at her hush-hush wedding reception.

Sreejita's family hosted the wedding reception in Kolkata.

Now, the couple are planning to have a Bengali wedding.

