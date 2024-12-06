Streaming On OTT This Weekend: Jigra, Amaran, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, And More

Jigra is a heart-wrenching story of a sister's quest to avenge her brother tests their bond, morals, and inner strengths.Where To Watch: Netflix
Source: IMDb
Raj Shaandilyaa's film follows a married couple on a dangerous journey to recover a stolen video CD, starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and Vijay Raaz.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Source: IMDb
Agni is about fireman Vithal and policeman Samit, facing personal conflicts, team up to solve a rising fire crisis in Mumbai, racing against time to save the city.Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Source: Instagram
A Nonsense Christmas is about pop icon Sabrina Carpenter stars in her first-ever variety music special, directed by Sam Wrench, featuring Cara Delevingne and Sean Astin.Where To Watch: Netflix
Source: IMDb
Light Shop is about the living and dead intersecting in a store selling lighting, connecting the world and the afterlife. Stars include Bae Sung-woo and Park Bo-young.Where To Watch: Disney + Hotsar
Source: IMDb
Amaran is about the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and is set against the backdrop of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir, which took place back in 2014.Where To Watch: Netflix
Source: IMDb
Maeri is about Tara fights for justice after her daughter Manasvi commits a brutal crime, facing life-threatening situations when the system fails.Where To Watch: ZEE5
Source: IMDb