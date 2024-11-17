Stree 2 Co-Stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Twin In Black And Red

Get ready to swoon over Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's stylish duo! The duo reunites for Stree 2 and slays the black and red fashion combination.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Shraddha Kapoor rocks a black leather skirt, paired perfectly with a red high-neck top. Her chic elegance is undeniable.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Together, they're unstoppable! Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's black and red combination is fashion goals
Source: Varinder Chawla
Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game is on point! She blooms in a stunning printed short dress, perfect for a casual day out
Source: Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan makes a statement in a bold red printed shirt, paired with sleek black pants. Who else can pull off this look?
Source: Varinder chawla
Get inspired by their individual styles! Shraddha Kapoor's chic elegance and Varun Dhawan's bold fashion sense.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Shraddha Kapoor's short printed dress features: floral print, V-neckline, sleeveless, and knee-length.
She completes her look with stiletto, minimal jewelry, and a simple hairdo.
Source: Varinder Chawla