Republic Entertainment Desk
Stree 2 Stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Attend Success Bash
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan made stylish appearances at a Mumbai event, with Kapoor in a red luxury car and Dhawan in a cameo role.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Paparazzi clicked their photos at the success party in their best styles. Shraddha celebrated Stree 2's box office success with a vibrant red blouse with statement sleeves, a relaxed fit.
Kriti Sanon attended a Stree2 success party, wearing a beige backless slip dress, open hair, and a luxury bag, supporting the team.
Rajkummar Rao, the male lead in Stree 2, wore a colorful shirt and black pants, while his wife, Patralekhaa, opted for a casual outfit.
The duo arrived in style in a red hot wheels, and paparazzi gathered the car and took numerous photos.
Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree, featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.
Shraddha Kapoor attended Stree 2 success bash with Varun Dhawan, posing for paparazzi, while Kriti Kapoor arrived solo, posing for media and taking a selfie with a fan.
