January 19, 2024
Stree To Bulbbul: Watch These Bone-chilling Indian Supernatural Titles On OTT
Rishab Shetty wrote, directed and starred in this Kannada thriller. Kantara emerged as one of the most successful regional films ever made. It is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree is available to stream on Netflix and has so far two parts available. This horror comedy will soon have its third part released in Mid-2024.
Starring Tripti Dimrii in the lead, Bulbbul is a story crafted by Anvita Dutt and will leave your bones chilling. It is available to stream on Netflix.
Tumbbad was released in 2018 and changed the entire tapestry of Indian horror films. This Rahi Anil Barve film was based on a popular bone-chilling folk tale and was headlined by Sohum Shah.
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites was released in 2023 and is available to stream on Netflix. This horror fantasy stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala, Revathi and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles.
Bhram is a psychological horror starring Kalki Koechlin in lead playing a woman who suffers from PTSD and travels all kinds of extremes in order to unearth a long-forgotten truth. Watch this on Zee 5.
This 2021 film was directed by Vishal Furia and was a remake of the Marathi-language film Lapachhapi. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, Chhori is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
