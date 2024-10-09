Stree To Go Goa Gone, Hindi Horror Comedy Movies To Watch Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a Hindi horror-comedy film directed by Priyadarshan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, that delves into supernatural events in an ancestral mansion.
Go Goa Gone is a 2013 Indian zombie action comedy film, directed by Raj and D.K., featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Puja Gupta.
Stree is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK, based on the urban legend o stree kal aana.
Kakuda is a 2024 Hindi-language comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi.
Roohi is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language horror film directed by Hardik Mehta, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma, who investigate a ghost abducting brides on their honeymoons.
Phone Bhoot is about Ghostbusters, led by Gurmmeet Singh, face challenges when a eerie ghost reveals her business plan, causing their plans to fall apart.
Ghost Police is a 2021 Indian Hindi horror comedy film directed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor.
Bhediya is a 2022 Indian Hindi horror film, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, inspired by Arunachal Pradesh folklore about a shape-shifting werewolf.
Gang of ghosts is about a group of ghosts, despite cultural differences, unite to prevent a builder from demolishing an old house.
Golmaal Again is about the gang that encounters spiritual entities and uncovers the truth about their upbringing at the Jamnadas Orphanage.
