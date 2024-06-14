June 13, 2024
Stree To Raaz, Hindi Horror Films That Will Scare You
Stree is a 2018 Indian comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and based on the urban legend Nale Ba.
Source: IMDb
Raaz is a 2002 Indian supernatural horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt, starring Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu, and Malini Sharma, about Aditya and Sanjana's marriage-saving journey.
Source: IMDb
Bhoot is a 2003 Indian supernatural horror film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondka, focusing on a husband's struggle to save his wife.
Source: IMDb
Shobha Kapoor, known for producing Indian television soap operas, directed the 2004 Hindi-language horror film, Krishna Cottage, which features a group of collegians haunted by a spirit.
Source: IMDb
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a 2007 Indian psychological comedy horror film, directed by Priyadarshan, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan about an NRI and his wife's mysterious stay at ancestors.
Source: IMDb
1920, an 2008 Indian supernatural horror film, directed by Vikram Bhatt, stars Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a haunted couple, inspired by The Exorcist.
Source: IMDb
Haunted 3D is a movie based on a realtor who encounters ghostly entities in a mansion, learns of a violent event, and is sent back in time to prevent it.
Source: IMDb