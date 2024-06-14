June 13, 2024

Stree To Raaz, Hindi Horror Films That Will Scare You

Stree is a 2018 Indian comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and based on the urban legend Nale Ba.

Raaz is a 2002 Indian supernatural horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt, starring Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu, and Malini Sharma, about Aditya and Sanjana's marriage-saving journey.

Bhoot is a 2003 Indian supernatural horror film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondka, focusing on a husband's struggle to save his wife.

Shobha Kapoor, known for producing Indian television soap operas, directed the 2004 Hindi-language horror film, Krishna Cottage, which features a group of collegians haunted by a spirit.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a 2007 Indian psychological comedy horror film, directed by Priyadarshan, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan about an NRI and his wife's mysterious stay at ancestors.

1920, an 2008 Indian supernatural horror film, directed by Vikram Bhatt, stars Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a haunted couple, inspired by The Exorcist.

Haunted 3D is a movie based on a realtor who encounters ghostly entities in a mansion, learns of a violent event, and is sent back in time to prevent it.

