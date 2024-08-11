Republic Lifestyle Desk
Suniel Shetty Turns 63: Mohra To Hera Pheri, Best Roles Of The Versatile Actor
In the movie Border (1997), Suniel Shetty plays the role of Captain Bhairav Singh, a brave and dedicated Indian Army officer who fights valiantly in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Anjali Chauhan, daughter of a wealthy businessman, falls in love with Dev Chopra, but her father rejects him due to his rudeness, leading to a heartbreaking elopement.
Suniel Shetty stars as Ghanshyam "Shyam" Tripathi in Hera Pheri, a lovable and comedic character entangled in misadventures and comedic situations.
Suniel Shetty delivers a memorable performance as Vishal Agnihotri in Mohra, bringing depth and nuance to the character and chemistry with Raveena Tandon, making their on-screen pairing look beautiful
Suniel Shetty's performance in Gopi Kishan 1994, is a standout, showcasing his impressive range and mastery of bringing two distinct characters to life.
Suniel Shetty's performance as Raj Singh in Dilwale is a memorable and engaging 90s Bollywood film, showcasing his versatility and chemistry with Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon.
Suniel Shetty stars as Mangal Singh Chauhan in Chupke Chupke (2006), a character who faces misunderstandings and mistaken identities.
