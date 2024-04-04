April 4, 2024

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shriya Saran Attend Dukaan Premiere In Mumbai

Monika Panwar starrer Dukaan's premiere took place in Mumbai on Thursday night. It was attended by several celebrities including Sunny Deol.

Source: Varinder Chawla

He was joined by his brother and actor Bobby Deol at the event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Chunky Panday posed for the photographers ahead of the screening.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Shriya Saran walked the red carpet in a white bodycon dress.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Vivek Oberoi also marked her presence at the event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

