April 25, 2024
Superfoods To Cool Your Body In Summers
Cucumbers are one of the most popular cooling foods during summers. It is a natural coolant that can help you beat the summer heat because it contains high water content.
Watermelon can help cool the body and helps carry heat and toxins out of the body through increased excretion through the kidneys with more urination, which is a great choice.
Pudina juice is a perfect drink to quench your thirst in summer. This cooling natural drink benefits you to keep yourself well hydrated, refreshed and cool.
Coconut water, abundant during summer, is a natural coolant that can be consumed daily to regulate body temperature.
Yogurt, a cooling and versatile ingredient, that can help lower body temperature on hot summer days and can be added to smoothies, parfaits, or frozen yogurt.
Lemon, rich in Vitamin C, can lower body temperature. It also moisturises, and oxygenates your skin, improving energy and freshness during summer. It's essential in homemade electrolytes.
Green leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce, Amaranth, Chinese cabbage, and kale -- high in nutrients and calcium -- provide a cooling effect, making them ideal summer talismans.
