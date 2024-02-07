January 27, 2024
Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Exudes Vintage Vibes In Pre-Wedding Photoshoot
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are reported to get married in February this year.
Source: Instagram
Ahead of their wedding, the couple did a vintage photoshoot in Delhi.
The post mentioned since Surbhi and Karan have a deep love for Delhi, they wanted the essence of Purani Dilli reflected in their shoot.
In the shared photos, Karan is dressed in a black and gold Pathani kurta. While Surbhi was in a plum-coloured outfit.
They also shared a monochrome image from the shoot.
