March 11, 2024
Surbhi Chandna Shares First Photos From Chooda Ceremony
Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma in a dreamy ceremony in Jaipur.
Source: Instagram
On March 11, days after the wedding ceremony, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her chooda ceremony.
The actress shared a photo in a pastel-coloured chikankari outfit. She also shared a glimpse of her chooda.
Sharing the photos, the actress penned an emotional note. She shared all the emotions that she was feeling while beginning the next chapter in her life.
The actress wrote in the caption, “Felt such a rush of emotions during my chooda ceremony I avoided making eye contact with mum dad cause then I Knew I would start feeling the void of Drifting apart”.
