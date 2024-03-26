March 25, 2024
Surbhii Jyoti, Jyoti, Nakuul Mehta, Ravi Dubey, TV Celebs Give Glimpse Inside Their Holi Celebration
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly too spent the day, surrounded by family. Sharing a series of pictures from her celebrations, the caption read, "Ghar ki Holi".
Source: Instagram
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot on March 2, after 13 years of courtship. This year's festival of colours marked the newly married couple's first Holi after their nuptials.
Source: Instagram
Surbhii Jyoti chose to dance her heart out, smeared in colours, glimpses of which she shared on her Instagram handle.
Source: Instagram
Nakuul Mehta rang in the festival in a slightly more simple, homely manner, with wife Jankee Parekh Mehta in tow.
Source: Instagram
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta celebrated Holi the old school way. While Ravi opted for a simple white button down, Sargun turned out in a fun yellow tie and dyed mini dress.
Source: Instagram