Surbhi Jyoti-Sumit Suri Drop Photos From Haldi Ceremony Ahead Of Wedding Festivities

TV star Surbhi Jyoti is set to marry Sumit Suri, and she recently shared a glimpse of her haldi ceremony on social media.
Source: @surbhijyoti
Surbhi Jyoti, known for her role as Zoya in Qubool Hai, is set to wed her long-time boyfriend Sumit Suri on October 27.
Surbhi shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding celebration on her Instagram account.
Surbhi Jyoti shared a collection of photos from her haldi ceremony on October 27 on her Instagram account.
Qubool Hai fame has shared photos from the ongoing pre-wedding festivities in Jim Corbett.
Surbhi and her husband have announced their intention to keep their wedding functions environmentally friendly, as reported in a photo shared with the caption Yellow Love Affair.
The haldi ceremony was celebrated with natural flowers, avoiding artificial substances, and photos from the event are currently trending on social media.
The wedding is scheduled to take place at a luxurious resort in Jim Corbett, focusing on sustainability.
The wedding is scheduled to take place at a luxurious resort in Jim Corbett, focusing on sustainability.
The couple plans to honor nature's elements with an Ode to the 5 Elements of Nature, celebrate by plucking a Sindoor tree, and organize unique events.
