Republic Entertainment Desk
Suriya's Birthday: Nandha To Mounam Pesiyadhe, Iconic Roles Of The Actor
Suriya's performance in Nandha showcased his acting prowess, with critics hoping for more writer-backed roles. His bald makeover contrasted with his previous film Friends.
Source: IMDb
Nerrukku portrays Suriya, a supportive, dutiful brother of a married woman, who becomes cold-blooded when her sister returns home after divorce. They unite after their daughter's kidnapping.
Suriya, known for his iconic role as Gautham in Ameer's classics, is renowned for his powerful eyes in Mounam Pesiyadhe, particularly as the angry young man.
Suriya's performance as the charismatic and nonchalant conman Sakthi in Pithamagan is a standout on-screen performance.
Soorarai Pottru tells the inspiring story of Maara, a low-cost airline entrepreneur who successfully transformed the aviation industry by making air travel accessible to the common people.
Suriya portrays Special Protection Group officer Kathiravan, who is assigned to protect the Prime Minister. Kathiravan faces a problem protecting the PM when a mysterious man keeps threatening.
Suriya stars in a science fiction thriller, 24, playing Mani, Sethuraman, and Athreya, with a time-traveling watch escalating a conflict between their conflicting motives.
