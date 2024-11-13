Suriya's Films That Redefined Tamil Cinema To Watch Ahead Of Kanguva: Ghajini To Jai Bhim

Kanguva, is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language epic fantasy action film[a] directed by Siva. Before the big release, here's the list of best movies of Suriya.
Jai Bhim (2021), directed by T.J. Gnanavel and starring Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose, and Manikandan K, is a true story of a tribal man who falsely accused of theft and his wife's quest for justice.
Soorarai Pottru is about Maara, a visionary entrepreneur, dares to challenge the aviation industry's status quo by making flying accessible to the common man, facing formidable opposition.
Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring Suriya, Simran, and Ramya, explores the transformative journey of a father-son relationship as they navigate life.
Nandha (2001), directed by Bala and starring Suriya, Laila, and Raj Kiran, follows a young ex-convict's journey to redemption as he seeks reconciliation with his estranged mother.
24, directed by Vikram K Kumar is about a scientist's invention of a time-traveling watch, which sparks a thrilling battle between his evil twin brother.
In Ghajini (2005), directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sanjay Ramaswamy, a man suffering from short-term memory loss, relentlessly pursues revenge against the killers of his beloved Kalpana.
Kaakha Kaakha is about a police team kills his brother, a drug-dealing gangster vows to kill the entire team and their respective families.
