April 9, 2024
Survival Movies Based On Real Life Incidents
Society Of The Snow is based on a rugby team's flight crashes on a glacier in the Andes, leaving only a few survivors in one of the world's toughest environments.
Alive revolves around Uruguayan rugby team faces desperate measures after crash-landing in snow-covered Andes. Directed by Frank Marshall, written by Piers Paul Read and John Patrick Shanley.
The Impossible is about an Indian Ocean tsunami devastated Thailand, causing chaos and destruction for a tourist family. Directed by J.A. Bayona, stars Naomi Watts and Tom Holland.
Rescue Dawn revolves around A U.S. fighter pilot's survival story after being shot down in Laos during the Vietnam War, directed by Werner Herzog, stars Christian Bale, Steve Zahn, and Jeremy Davies.
Everest is about Rob Hall and Scott Fischer's expedition teams which face a storm on Mount Everest's summit, requiring survival battles.
The Deepwater Horizon is 2010 oil spill, is a dramatic film directed by Peter Berg, written by Matthew Michael Carnahan, Matthew Sand, David Barstow, and stars Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell.
Set in the 1820s, The Revenant is about a fur trading expedition that faces survival after being mauled by a bear and left dead by his hunting team.
