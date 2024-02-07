January 18, 2024
Susanna In 7 Khoon Maaf To Langda Tyagi In Omkara: Top-Notch Characters in Vishal Bhardwaj Films
Susanna in 7 Khoon Maaf: The film brought to life a controversial character of an unhinged woman played by Priyanka Chopra, who murders each of her husbands who mistreat her.
Source: Netflix
Makdee in Makdee: Shabana Azmi's character as the evil witch, grabbed everyone's attention. Her transformation from village outcast to vengeful force of nature is a masterclass in acting.
Source: IMDb
Nandkishore Khatri in The Blue Umbrella: A playful adaptation of the Ruskin Bond novel features Pankaj Kapur as an envious shopkeeper.
Source: IMDb
Nimmi in Maqbool: In Bhardwaj's first film in his Shakespeare trilogy, inspired by Macbeth, Tabu embodies the fiery ambition and cunning manipulation of Nimmi (Lady Macbeth).
Source: IMDB
Langda Tyagi in Omkara: Saif Ali Khan's bone-chilling portrayal of the underworld's puppet earned the actor immense praise. He stole the limelight with his terrific performance.
Source: IMDb