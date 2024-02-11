February 10, 2024
Suspiria To The Lost Daughter: Ahead Of Madame Web, A Look At Dakota Johnson's Must-See Performances
Luca Guadagnino directs Dakota Johnson in 2015 film A Bigger Splash. She plays a teenager who runs into her father's ex-partner and and new lover while on a trip.
Source: IMDb
Another Guadagnino directorial, Suspiria 92018) features Dakota Johnson as an American dancer who joins a dance academy - run by witches.
Source: X
Drew Goddard's Bad Times At The El Royale is the ultimate neo-noir multi-starrer with Dakota Johnson starring as Emily - a hippie hiding a little too much.
Source: IMDb
Gabriela Cowperthwaite's Our Friend stars Dakota Johnson as the terminally-ill Nicole, whose last days are made better by a family friend who moves in to care for her. This is based on a true story.
Source: X
The Lost Daughter, a rather complex directorial debut marked by Maggie Gyllenhaal, features Dakota Johnson as Nina, a young mother who crosses paths with an estranged mother, played by Olivia Colman.
Source: X
Cooper Raiff's Cha Cha Real Smooth, stars Dakota Johnson as a single mother to an autistic child who tries to maneuver her love life with a man a decade younger to her.
Source: X
Dakota Johnson leads the pack in Carrie Cracknell's Persuasion, inspired from Jane Austen's novel of the same name.
Source: IMDb