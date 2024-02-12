February 12, 2024
Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Galentine's Day With Her Friends
Sydney Sweeney shared photos from her Galentine's Day celebration.
Source: Instagram
Sydney Sweeney had a fun time making charm bracelets and other jewelleries with her friends.
Source: Instagram
Sydney Sweeney wore a pink ensemble with a giant bow around the bust.
Source: Instagram
Sydney Sweeney devoured cake during the Galentine's Day celebration.
Source: Instagram
Sydney Sweeney posed with her friends and captioned her post, "bows before bros."
Source: Instagram