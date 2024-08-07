Republic Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu Takes Method Dressing To Paris, Stays Desi In Sarees
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is took Paris by storm, and it's not just her movies that are making headlines!
Source: taapsee/instagram
The talented star has been spotted rocking vibrant sarees on the streets of the City of Love, showcasing her love for traditional Indian attire.

The Pink actress was in Paris to attend the ongoing Olympics and support her husband Mathias Boe.

During her trip, she used Instagram as a personal diary to document her sartorial choices while in Paris.

Her saree collection has captured the attention of social media users.

Taapsee chose the outfit in reference to her upcoming movie Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.
